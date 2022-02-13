Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon family’s pursuit to find Megan Gallagher never stops, sister to embark on 10-month walk

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Search for missing Megan Gallagher never stops for Saskatoon family' Search for missing Megan Gallagher never stops for Saskatoon family
WATCH: Lindsey Bishop is embarking on a Walk for Hope across the country. The walk is a means to help get people talking and raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Gallagher family’s search for Megan Gallagher never wains.

The 30-year-old was last seen in September 2020 in Saskatoon. Her sister Lindsey Bishop is embarking on a walk for hope across Canada to help raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in addition to hopefully bringing Meghan home.

The family has held numerous other rallies and walks to help start the conversation on those with missing family members and for them to share their stories for a semblance of healing.

Click to play video: 'Annual awareness walk sees families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones' Annual awareness walk sees families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones
Annual awareness walk sees families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones – Jul 9, 2021

“I think bringing awareness across the country is a good first step in getting the conversation started and all the hurt going on in Canada … where we find ourselves at right now,” said Bishop.

Story continues below advertisement

The ten-month walk will begin in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 18 and conclude in St. John’s, N.L.

Read more: Saskatoon police probe Facebook post claiming to have details on Megan Gallagher’s disappearance

Brian Gallagher, Lindsey and Megan’s father, says he could not be prouder of his daughter for her efforts and the journey she set to take on.

He hopes this can lead to a change, so no other families have to go through what his family has.

“The importance of this, the awareness of missing and murdered of Indigenous women can’t be misunderstood and I think this is the bravest thing I’ve seen anyone do.”

The Gallagher family has been searching for Megan for 18 months. There have been posters and billboards, as well as walks and rallies organized by the family after she was last seen in 2020.

Read more: Awareness walk hosted to recognize 1 year since Megan Gallagher’s disappearance

Bishop says the walk is a way to get people talking who have experienced the same thing across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“Generations of trauma have led to this. Misinformation and not talking, not having conversations have made it so our communities’ women and girls are marginalized,” Bishop told Global News.

“We need this to end. People need to know they have outlets to heal and discuss their situations.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need this to end. People need to know they have outlets to heal and discuss their situations."

Brian says he hopes everyone across the country lends their support for Lindsey during the 10-month walk.

“We can’t stop searching for (Megan), we have to continue looking. I hope this work can lead to a drop in the number of missing people maybe not a huge drop but a decrease nonetheless,” Brian said.

Bishop will be taking part in the Memorial March in Vancouver on Monday as a practice run for the MMIWG walk.

The walk will be documented on social media channels including TikTok along with progress reports on their Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'Canada announces funding for families of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls' Canada announces funding for families of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls
Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagmissing person tagMissing tagVictoria tagMissing Woman tagSaskatoon tagMMIWG tagSt. John's tagMissing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls tagMegan Gallagher tagAwareness Walk taggallagher tagWalk for Hope tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers