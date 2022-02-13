Saskatoon family’s pursuit to find Megan Gallagher never stops, sister to embark on 10-month walk

Send this page to someone via email

The Gallagher family’s search for Megan Gallagher never wains.

The 30-year-old was last seen in September 2020 in Saskatoon. Her sister Lindsey Bishop is embarking on a walk for hope across Canada to help raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in addition to hopefully bringing Meghan home.

The family has held numerous other rallies and walks to help start the conversation on those with missing family members and for them to share their stories for a semblance of healing.

“I think bringing awareness across the country is a good first step in getting the conversation started and all the hurt going on in Canada … where we find ourselves at right now,” said Bishop.

The ten-month walk will begin in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 18 and conclude in St. John’s, N.L.

Brian Gallagher, Lindsey and Megan’s father, says he could not be prouder of his daughter for her efforts and the journey she set to take on.

He hopes this can lead to a change, so no other families have to go through what his family has.

“The importance of this, the awareness of missing and murdered of Indigenous women can’t be misunderstood and I think this is the bravest thing I’ve seen anyone do.”

"You have to go on, others are counting on you."

The Gallagher family has been searching for Megan for 18 months. There have been posters and billboards, as well as walks and rallies organized by the family after she was last seen in 2020.

Bishop says the walk is a way to get people talking who have experienced the same thing across the country.

“Generations of trauma have led to this. Misinformation and not talking, not having conversations have made it so our communities’ women and girls are marginalized,” Bishop told Global News.

"We need this to end. People need to know they have outlets to heal and discuss their situations."

Brian says he hopes everyone across the country lends their support for Lindsey during the 10-month walk.

“We can’t stop searching for (Megan), we have to continue looking. I hope this work can lead to a drop in the number of missing people maybe not a huge drop but a decrease nonetheless,” Brian said.

Bishop will be taking part in the Memorial March in Vancouver on Monday as a practice run for the MMIWG walk.

The walk will be documented on social media channels including TikTok along with progress reports on their Facebook page.

