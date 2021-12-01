Menu

Indigenous
December 1 2021 5:26pm
00:34

Winnipeg police hire new advocate for families of missing, murdered Indigenous women

The Winnipeg Police Service is hoping a new hire will help families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls navigate the legal process.

