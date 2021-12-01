Winnipeg police hire new advocate for families of missing, murdered Indigenous women

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is hoping a new hire will help families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMWIG) navigate the legal process.

Police said Wednesday that, based on the recommendations of the national inquiry into MMWIG, they’ve hired a family support and resource advocate to help answer families’ questions, access appropriate agencies, and find cultural resources.

Angie Tuesday, the new advocate, will work alongside missing persons, counter-exploitation, homicide, and historical homicide officers.

Tuesday’s background is in victim services with Manitoba Justice.

“Often, families are unsure what supports are available to them and it is very difficult to navigate the legal system, especially when we have experienced trauma,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

“In my new role, I will build upon my personal and professional experiences of supporting families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls to create a culturally safe and trauma-informed space for families to ask questions, address their concerns, and receive information about their loved one’s death or disappearance.”

Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth said Tuesday will play an important role alongside police.

“She brings a broad range of experience in working with families in distress, and will help us shape our response in a critical area to support loved ones when they need it most.”

