Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police hire new advocate for families of missing, murdered Indigenous women

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 11:34 am
An eagle feather is held up during a rally for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in this file photo. View image in full screen
An eagle feather is held up during a rally for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Winnipeg Police Service is hoping a new hire will help families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMWIG) navigate the legal process.

Police said Wednesday that, based on the recommendations of the national inquiry into MMWIG, they’ve hired a family support and resource advocate to help answer families’ questions, access appropriate agencies, and find cultural resources.

Angie Tuesday, the new advocate, will work alongside missing persons, counter-exploitation, homicide, and historical homicide officers.

Tuesday’s background is in victim services with Manitoba Justice.

Read more: Manitoba spends more than $50k on Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day events

“Often, families are unsure what supports are available to them and it is very difficult to navigate the legal system, especially when we have experienced trauma,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In my new role, I will build upon my personal and professional experiences of supporting families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls to create a culturally safe and trauma-informed space for families to ask questions, address their concerns, and receive information about their loved one’s death or disappearance.”

Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth said Tuesday will play an important role alongside police.

“She brings a broad range of experience in working with families in distress, and will help us shape our response in a critical area to support loved ones when they need it most.”

Click to play video: 'MMIWG report: one year later' MMIWG report: one year later
MMIWG report: one year later – Jun 3, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagMMIWG tagDanny Smyth tagMissing And Murdered tagAngie Tuesday tagfamily advocate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers