Man charged after hand-drawn licence plate discovered during Vaughan RIDE check: police

A man has been charged after a hand-drawn licence plate was discovered during a RIDE check in Vaughan early Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were conducting RIDE enforcement in the area of Bowes and Rivermede roads near a club when the man was stopped around 12:40 a.m.

Police said the front plate of his vehicle was covered and when officers removed it, a hand-drawn licence plate was discovered.

Police said it matched the rear licence plate, which was stolen.

The driver, a 49-year-old Scarborough man, has since been charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, driving without a licence, two counts of failing to comply with a court order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The good news? He wasn’t impaired. The better news? This artistic masterpiece was ours to discover. It was on the front of his car, painstakingly crafted to match the stolen plate on the rear. Could you have spotted this uncanny forgery? — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 11, 2022