Man charged after hand-drawn licence plate discovered during Vaughan RIDE check: police

A man has been charged after a hand-drawn licence plate was discovered during a RIDE check in Vaughan early Friday, police say.
York Regional Police said officers were conducting RIDE enforcement in the area of Bowes and Rivermede roads near a club when the man was stopped around 12:40 a.m.
Police said the front plate of his vehicle was covered and when officers removed it, a hand-drawn licence plate was discovered.
Police said it matched the rear licence plate, which was stolen.
The driver, a 49-year-old Scarborough man, has since been charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, driving without a licence, two counts of failing to comply with a court order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
