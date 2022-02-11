Menu

Crime

Man charged after hand-drawn licence plate discovered during Vaughan RIDE check: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 6:31 pm
A picture of a hand-drawn Ontario licence plate. View image in full screen
Police said the hand-drawn plate was discovered early Friday. Twitter / @YRP

A man has been charged after a hand-drawn licence plate was discovered during a RIDE check in Vaughan early Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were conducting RIDE enforcement in the area of Bowes and Rivermede roads near a club when the man was stopped around 12:40 a.m.

Read more: Ontario looking at possibly eliminating licence plate sticker renewal fee, source says

Police said the front plate of his vehicle was covered and when officers removed it, a hand-drawn licence plate was discovered.

Police said it matched the rear licence plate, which was stolen.

Trending Stories

The driver, a 49-year-old Scarborough man, has since been charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, driving without a licence, two counts of failing to comply with a court order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

