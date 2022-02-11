Winnipeg’s Festival du Voyageur to feature live outdoor music

Send this page to someone via email

The Festival du Voyageur is back for another year, but with a twist.

For the first time in the francophone event’s history, live bands will perform outside for everyone to enjoy.

The festival’s executive director, Darrel Nadeau, told 680 CJOB how they’re going to pull this off.

“We’re building a mobile concert trailer where the band will be nice and toasty inside of a trailer in front of the big window,” he said.

“So when people are enjoying the outdoors, they’ll be also hearing live music.”

The festival will feature all of its usual staples, such as maple taffy, snow sculptures and tobogganing.

As of now, proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend.

