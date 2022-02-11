Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Winnipeg’s Festival du Voyageur to feature live outdoor music

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 5:44 pm
A snow sculpture from a past celebration of Festival du Voyageur. View image in full screen
A snow sculpture from a past celebration of Festival du Voyageur. Global News / File

The Festival du Voyageur is back for another year, but with a twist.

For the first time in the francophone event’s history, live bands will perform outside for everyone to enjoy.

Read more: Festival du Voyageur virtual opening weekend a hit, executive director says

The festival’s executive director, Darrel Nadeau, told 680 CJOB how they’re going to pull this off.

“We’re building a mobile concert trailer where the band will be nice and toasty inside of a trailer in front of the big window,” he said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Take Festival du Voyageur home with virtual version

“So when people are enjoying the outdoors, they’ll be also hearing live music.”

Story continues below advertisement

The festival will feature all of its usual staples, such as maple taffy, snow sculptures and tobogganing.

As of now, proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend.

Click to play video: 'Festival du Voyageur planning hybrid program with 2022 event a few weeks away' Festival du Voyageur planning hybrid program with 2022 event a few weeks away
Festival du Voyageur planning hybrid program with 2022 event a few weeks away – Jan 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Festival tagLive Music tagFestival du Voyageur tagFrancophone tagSnow Sculptures tagDarrel Nadeau tagFranco-Manitobain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers