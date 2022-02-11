SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Wastewater shows decline of virus in Waterloo Region may have hit a wall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'home based tests for COVID-19' home based tests for COVID-19
With society moving towards the idea of living with the pandemic, home-based tests for COVID-19 are becoming more and more important. But local pharmacies still seem to be struggling to source the elusive rapid antigen tests, making them extremely hard to find for the public.

Waterloo’s top doctor says that the decline in coronavirus detection in wastewater data appears to have hit a wall.

“The wastewater data up to February the fifth indicates that the decline in the COVID-19 wastewater signal in the last few weeks has slowed or plateaued at all sites,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang told reporters on Friday morning.

Read more: Sewage surveillance — Wastewater could fill COVID-19 testing gaps, experts say

“The wastewater signals still remains high relative to previous waves and continues to be dominated by the Omicron variant.”

With the arrival of the Omicron variant, testing availability decreased, causing the testing numbers to be a less accurate gage for the presence of the virus in the community than wastewater data.

On Thursdays, the region updates its dashboard to show the wastewater data, and as Wang said, the numbers appear to have flattened out across all three cities.

That said, Friday’s dashboard update also offers a similar point as for the first time in several weeks, the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases actually rose ever so slightly to 93.9.

Wang also noted that the original Omicron subvariant is still the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the area.

Read more: COVID-19 found in wastewater of 2 University of Waterloo residences

“The Omicron subvariant B.A.1, which is the original one, is the primary subvariant detected,” she noted.

“But there has also been a moderate presence of the B.A. 2 sublineage In Waterloo Region, as previously noted as well.”

