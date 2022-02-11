SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Guelph down to 11 hospital patients with COVID-19, 2 active outbreaks

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Weighing the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions' Weighing the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH: Despite concerns remaining high for Canada's hospitals, more provinces are set to lift public health restrictions yet again, in a bid for Canadians to start living with COVID-19.

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Friday that it is treating 11 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 17 staff members are off work due to the virus.

Since Feb. 1, the number of patients has dropped by 17, while the number of staff away has dropped by 13.

Read more: Ottawa vows update on COVID-19 border rules next week

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, public health reports 25 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including seven in an intensive care unit.

Guelph’s coronavirus death toll has reached 52 during the pandemic with the latest fatal case being reported on Wednesday.

Testing has captured 27 new cases in the city, raising its total case count to 9,112. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph has at least 200 active cases, while 16 cases are now considered resolved raising that total figure to 8,860.

In Wellington County, 13 new cases have been confirmed, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,432. There are at least 128 active cases in the county and there have been 47 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph’s health facilities and another three in Wellington County.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says province will be advised as soon as next week on plan to lift measures' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says province will be advised as soon as next week on plan to lift measures

The latest public health data shows 86 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.8 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Trending Stories

Nearly 60 per cent of adults over the age of 18 in the region have received a booster.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Timeline to lift all COVID-19 measures in Ontario coming soon, top doctor says

Looking just at Guelph, 88.3 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 62.8 per cent of adults over 18 have received a booster.

So far this week, about 3,700 vaccines have been administered in the region with about 1,400 being second doses and 2,000 being third-dose booster shots.

