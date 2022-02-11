Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign safety Brandon Alexander to a two-year deal

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 10:58 am

Safety Brandon Alexander wasn’t among the wave of veteran players signed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters ahead of the start of CFL Free Agency.

But the hard-hitting and relentless Alexander was surely every bit as important a piece to the Blue Bombers’ back-to-back Grey Cup titles as any member on the team. So it was significant that Walters was able to sign the 2021 CFL All Star to a two-year deal on Friday morning.

Read more: ‘I just felt I was unwanted’: Andrew Harris says there was little communication with Bombers

The knee injury Alexander suffered on the final play of the 33-25 overtime win versus Hamilton in the 108th Grey Cup, and the subsequent surgery that will prevent him from starting the 2022 season on time, likely factored in him still being available when the deadline to re-sign players expired earlier this week.

But there is no grey area when it comes to the impact that the former Central Florida “walk-on” has had during his four seasons in Blue and Gold since making the Blue Bombers as a free agent back in 2017.

Alexander was Winnipeg’s rookie of the year nominee during that 2017 CFL season and is coming off a career year in 2021 that saw him total 36 defensive tackles and another eight on special teams.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with two more pending CFL free agents

The 28-year-old Orlando, Fla., native also added two interceptions and a forced fumble in the 13 games he started.

The six-foot, 180-pound defensive back has played pretty much every position in the Blue Bomber secondary during his 52 games with the team — with career totals of 162 tackles, six interceptions, one touchdown, and five forced fumbles.

Winnipeg begins defending its back-to-back Grey Cup titles on June 10 when they host the Ottawa RedBlacks in a 7:30 p.m. start at IG Field.

Click to play video: '108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win' 108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win
108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win – Dec 12, 2021

 

