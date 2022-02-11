Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will look to make history on day eight at the Beijing Winter Games when mixed snowboard cross makes its Olympic debut, while the next round of figure skating competition kicks off.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Curling - 8:05 p.m. ET

Both the women’s and men’s teams will take on Sweden as they continue their way through the round-robin sessions.

Story continues below advertisement

The women’s match-up will start at 8:05 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the men’s teams facing off at 1:05 a.m. ET Saturday.

Snowboarding - 9 p.m. ET

The mixed team snowboard cross makes its Olympic debut in Beijing, starting with the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. ET Friday and leading into the finals at 9:50 p.m. ET.

The event will see one man and one woman competing in teams of two, with the men racing the course first. Their time advantage will be added to their female teammates, who will start their races staggered and look to cross the finish line first.

Canada’s roster will include recent medal winners Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine, along with Zoe Bergermann, Tess Critchlow, Audrey McManiman, Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt. The team lineups have yet to be determined.

Hockey - 11:10 p.m. ET

The men’s hockey team will take on the United States for the first time in these Winter Games, with the puck dropping at 11:10 p.m. ET Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Team Canada won its first match in Beijing against Germany 5-1, as it seeks to get back to the top of the medal podium after settling for bronze in 2018.

Speed Skating - 3 a.m. ET

Two-time Beijing medallist Isabelle Weidemann will join Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Alexa Scott in the women’s team pursuit quarterfinal at 3 a.m. ET Saturday.

The four fastest teams will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

At 3:53 a.m. ET, Canadians Laurent Dubreuil, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Gilmore Junio will race for gold in the men’s 500-metre final.

Figure Skating - 6 a.m. ET

The ice dance competition kicks off with the rhythm dance program at 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Three pairs — Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier — will compete for Canada.

Skeleton - 7:20 a.m. ET

Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell will race their third heat in women’s skeleton at 7:20 a.m. ET Saturday, with their sights set on qualifying for the fourth and final run at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Rahneva is ranked ninth overall after the first two runs, while Channell is in 17th place.

2:02 Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada brings home multiple medals on day 6 including in skiing and snowboard Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada brings home multiple medals on day 6 including in skiing and snowboard