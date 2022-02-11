While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Thursday, Friday

Send this page to someone via email

After medalling multiple times on day six, Canada has yet to find the podium on day seven at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

There are still chances for a medal later Friday morning, but here’s what you may have missed from competition on the day that began Thursday evening.

Speed Skating

A chance to repeat as Olympic gold medallist was on the cards for speed-skater Ted-Jan Bloemen in the final of the men’s 10,000-metre speed skating event – but a time of 13:01.39 was not good enough for a podium spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, his teammate Graeme Fish finished sixth after skating 12:58.80. Sweden’s Nils van der Poel clocked in a record time of 12:30.74 for gold, beating the Olympic record of 12:39.77 set by Bloemen at the 2018 Games.

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands won silver after skating 12:44.59, and Italy’s Davide Ghiotto took home bronze with a time of 12:45.98.

On the women’s side, Courtney Sarault and Alyson Charles competed to qualify for the medal round of the 1,000-metre speed skating event, but did not advance beyond the quarterfinals.

View image in full screen Graeme Fish of Canada competes in the men’s speedskating 10,000-metre race at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 11. Sue Ogrock/AP

Curling

Canada’s women’s team fell to Japan 8-5 in their second round robin session, after beating South Korea in its opening match.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is now due to face Sweden on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will take on Switzerland later Friday.

View image in full screen Jocelyn Peterman of Team Canada (C) congratulates Satsuki Fujisawa (R) and Chinami Yoshida of Team Japan following the women’s round robin curling session on day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 11 in Beijing. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Skeleton

Mirela Rahneva finished the first heat of the women’s competition in first place after setting a track record, but her second heat knocked her down to ninth overall.

Story continues below advertisement

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell also fell in the rankings between the two heats, to 17th from 13th.

Both athletes will now race a third heat on Saturday. The combined time from all three heats will determine who moves on to the fourth and final run later that day.

Blake Enzie will race his third competition heat in men’s skeleton at 7:20 a.m. ET Friday, with his sights set on qualifying for the final medal heat at 8:55 a.m. ET.

View image in full screen Mirela Rahneva of Team Canada slides during the women’s skeleton heats on day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 11 in Yanqing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Alpine Skiing

Marie-Michele Gagnon was the fastest Canadian down the course in the women’s super-G, finishing 14th overall with a time of 1:14.65.

Story continues below advertisement

The time was 1.14 seconds behind gold medal winner Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.

Canadian Roni Remme placed 24th with a final time of 1:15.78.

View image in full screen Marie-Michele Gagnon of Team Canada in action during the Olympic Games 2022 women’s super-G event on Feb. 11 in Yanqing, China. Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Biathlon

Megan Bankes, Emma Lunder, Emily Dickson and Sarah Beaudry competed in the women’s 7.5-kilometre biathlon sprint final, but did not finish in a podium spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Lunder had Canada’s best result in the event with a 32nd finish place, while Bankes finished 77th, Beaudry 80th and Dickson 81st.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway won gold, Elvira Oeberg of Sweden took home silver and Dorothea Wierer finished with bronze.

View image in full screen Emma Lunder of Team Canada reacts during women’s biathlon 7.5-kilometre sprint at the National Biathlon Centre during day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 11 in Zhangjiakou, China. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cross-Country Skiing

Olivier Leveille was the fastest of three Canadians competing in the men’s 15-kilometre classic, finishing 29th with a time of 40:52 — nearly three minutes behind gold medal winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland.

Story continues below advertisement

Remi Drolet and Antoine Cyr finished in 33rd and 37th place, respectively.

View image in full screen Olivier Leveille of Team Canada crosses the finish line during the men’s cross-country skiing 15-kilometre classic on day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Feb. 11 in Zhangjiakou, China. Patrick Smith/Getty Images