Canada crushes Sweden 11-0 to advance to women’s Olympic hockey semifinals

Canada’s women’s hockey team cruised into the semifinals with ease on Friday after crushing Sweden 11-0 at the Beijing Olympics.
The team’s red-hot offence was on full display in the quarterfinal game after forward Brianne Jenner kicked off the scoring just three minutes into the first period.
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin found Jenner at the front of the Swedish goal; Jenner fanned on the first shot but tucked in the second underneath the goalie’s pad to give Canada the go-ahead goal.
Jenner scored twice more in the game for a hat trick, joining teammate Sarah Fillier with three goals each on the final scoresheet. Both are tied for leading the tournament in goals scored with eight each in five games.
Poulin and Sarah Nurse led the team in points with four apiece. Natalie Spooner leads the tournament with 13 points in five games.
When the final whistle blew, Canada had 11 goals on 56 shots. The women’s team has now scored 44 goals in five games on 250 shots, while only conceding five goals on 120 shots.
Canada’s semifinal opponent has yet to be announced. Its archrival, the United States, won its quarterfinal game against the Czech Republic 4-1.
Canada remains undefeated in Beijing as it seeks to reclaim the gold medal, which it lost to the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
