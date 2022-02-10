Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Hundreds of Interior Health employees calling in sick every day, CEO says

By Doyle Potenteau & Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 8:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Hospitals under a lot of pressure due to the staffing shortages.' Hospitals under a lot of pressure due to the staffing shortages.
According to Interior Healthy Kelowna General Hospital, which is running 115 per cent of capacity, and Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital are under a lot of pressure due to the staffing shortages.

Severe staffing shortages because of COVID-19 are becoming a real challenge at Interior Health.

That’s according to the organization’s chief executive officer, who spoke to the media at length on Thursday morning.

Susan Brown says the spread of the Omicron variant has hit the region hard, with hundreds of employees calling in sick every day.

Read more: COVID-19: 5 more deaths recorded as Henry says virus will be with us at least another year

“Our staff sick calls are far beyond what we’ve ever seen in a respiratory flu and cold-like season. Peaking to almost 900 calls a day at the worst times and 800 a day on average, which one-third of that is related to Omicron.”

However, also playing a factor is the number of employees no longer working at Interior Health due to vaccine mandates.

Story continues below advertisement

“We lost approximately 800 staff across (Interior Health) due to the mandates,” said Brown. “We lost a number of staff over a short period of time which made it very difficult for us.”

It’s believed 895 workers were terminated, or just over four per cent of the health organization’s total staffing levels.

“We were harder hit than any of the other health authorities,” said Brown, adding the job losses happened over a short period of time.

Click to play video: 'B.C. interior still being hit hard by COVID-19' B.C. interior still being hit hard by COVID-19
B.C. interior still being hit hard by COVID-19

Despite the impact on staffing, Brown says the vaccine mandates were the right call.

“As you know, it’s for the protection of the people we serve and it’s the right thing to do,” said Brown.

Trending Stories

Last month, Interior Health adjusted some services to help strengthen patient care, including postponing non-urgent surgeries.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we proceed to the full four weeks, which we anticipate, it will be approximately (a reduction of) 2,700 surgeries across all of the Interior Health,” said Brown, noting 1,200 surgeries have been postponed so far.

“But it is important to note that over that same timeframe we will do approximately 2,800 surgeries which will be urgent in nature.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. health officials announce vaccine mandate for remaining health-care workers' B.C. health officials announce vaccine mandate for remaining health-care workers
B.C. health officials announce vaccine mandate for remaining health-care workers

Interior Health says it’s unclear how many surgeries will be delayed, and, as such, it could not provide an estimate of when the backlog will start.

However, Brown said those surgeries will be prioritized.

“We will continue to monitor daily,” said Brown, “and hopefully we can get things back up and running as quickly as we can.”

Interior Health says staff have also been temporarily reassigned and redeployed to help support essential services throughout the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna General Hospital, which is operating at 115 per cent above capacity, and Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital, at 100 per cent, are both under pressure due to staffing shortages.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. to announce next steps for restrictions next week' COVID-19: B.C. to announce next steps for restrictions next week
COVID-19: B.C. to announce next steps for restrictions next week

“That was the very reason why we decided to reduce elective surgeries was to cope with this,” said Brown. “It is very difficult when hospitals are over 100 per cent (capacity) because then we really need to bring in extra staff.”

The adjustments were expected to last four weeks, and Brown believes they have now passed the peak of staff sicknesses and hopes to decrease those numbers in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Vaccination rate progress in B.C. young people' COVID-19: Vaccination rate progress in B.C. young people
COVID-19: Vaccination rate progress in B.C. young people
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagOkanagan tagHealth tagOmicron tagInterior Health tagIHA tagInterior Health Authority tagsouthern interior tagKelowna General Hospital tagRoyal Inland Hospital tagSusan Brown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers