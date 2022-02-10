SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 5 more deaths recorded as Henry says virus will be with us at least another year

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restrictions ending for some provinces' COVID-19 restrictions ending for some provinces
A number of provinces have signalled they are ready to end COVID-19 health measures. Epidemiologist Timothy Sly discusses whether it's too early to be completely lifting restrictions.

The number of people in hospital and intensive care units in B.C. has dropped Thursday.

There are now 867 people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19, which is a decrease of 26 since Wednesday.

In addition, there are five fewer people in the ICUs, bringing that total to 138.

An additional five people’s deaths have been recorded due to complications with the virus. That total now stands at 2,730 since the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 — British Columbia reports another 18 deaths in the past 24 hours

There have been 1,318 cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours, however, case numbers are no longer an accurate reflection of the virus in B.C. due to restrictions in testing.

Trending Stories

The total cases recorded in B.C. since the start of the pandemic are now 337,547.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. to announce next steps for restrictions next week' COVID-19: B.C. to announce next steps for restrictions next week
COVID-19: B.C. to announce next steps for restrictions next week

This latest COVID-19 update comes as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the virus will be around until at least 2023.

“This is going to be a serious respiratory illness that is with us at least for another year,” Henry said Wednesday at a media briefing.

“We’ll know more by this time next year about its patterns. And we know more in the next few weeks about how we’re going to get through that.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said contingency plans need to be in place on how to handle the next respiratory season.

As of Thursday, 90.3 per cent (4,501,768) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.9 per cent (4,230,298) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.1 per cent (4,313,371) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4 per cent (4,190,362) received their second dose and 51.1 per cent (2,366,985) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.4 per cent (4,040,218) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.9 per cent (3,929,828) received their second dose and 54 per cent (2,335,461) have received a third dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagDr. Bonnie Henry tagbc covid update tagBC COVID latest tagCOVID numbers today tagBC COVID today tagCOVID numbers latest tagCOVID numbers Thursday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers