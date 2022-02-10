New Brunswick reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitals reach 90% capacity

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported three more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 278 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The new deaths involve one person in their 40s, and two people in their 90s.

Hospitalizations increased by one in the past day. There are now 140 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care. Of those, eight people are on a ventilator.

Patients with COVID-19 include two people under the age of 20.

Units designated for COVID-19 care in New Brunswick hospitals are now at 90 per cent capacity, while ICUs are at 81 per cent.

According to the provincial dashboard, there are now 321 health-care staff isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, public health also reported 351 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus. There are now 3,396 known active cases.

However, another 605 rapid test positives were also reported in the past day. These results are self-reported to public health and may not be accurate, the province noted.

This update comes a day after New Brunswick health officials announced COVID-19 restrictions will be further eased next week.

The province will step down to Level 1 of its winter plan at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in Wednesday’s briefing he is “hopeful” all mandates will end by the end of March.

“We will need to see hospitalizations go down as predicted and ensure that our health-care system is not placed under unnecessary strain,” Higgs said.

“But the end of the mandate is certainly in sight.”

In addition, the Fredericton police chief said Thursday he’s bringing in extra resources to handle a “freedom convoy” planned this weekend.

He said a robust operational plan has been created to deal with the protest that is inspired by the convoy of truckers against COVID-19 measures that has blocked streets in the nation’s capital.

— With files from Rebecca Lau and The Canadian Press.