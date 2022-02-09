Menu

Health

N.B. premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:50 am
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will hold a  COVID-19 briefing Wednesday. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will hold a  COVID-19 briefing Wednesday. Jean Bertin / GNB

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

The briefing is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed on this page.

Read more: New Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in New Brunswick

On Tuesday, the province reported six more deaths due to the virus, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 269.

The latest update showed 151 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 17 people in ICU and eight on a ventilator.

The province’s dashboard said hospitals were at 91 per cent occupancy and ICU beds were at 74 per cent occupancy.

It was estimated there were 3,359 active cases of COVID-19.

