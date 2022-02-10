Menu

Crime

Waterloo police seize loaded handgun in Cambridge

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 12:00 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Supplied / Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers took a loaded handgun off the streets of Cambridge on Wednesday night.

In a news release, police said officers with their direct action response team (DART) pulled a vehicle over for a suspected impaired driver just before 9:30 p.m. near Hespeler and Pinebush roads.

Read more: Cambridge man found hiding under vehicle during break-in early Thursday, police say

A loaded handgun and drugs worth about $11,000, including fentanyl, cocaine and meth, were seized, police said.

Trending Stories

The driver and passenger, both 18-year-old men from Cambridge, were arrested and are facing several charges, including trafficking and weapons offences.

Both of the accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

