Waterloo police seize loaded handgun in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say officers took a loaded handgun off the streets of Cambridge on Wednesday night.
In a news release, police said officers with their direct action response team (DART) pulled a vehicle over for a suspected impaired driver just before 9:30 p.m. near Hespeler and Pinebush roads.
A loaded handgun and drugs worth about $11,000, including fentanyl, cocaine and meth, were seized, police said.
The driver and passenger, both 18-year-old men from Cambridge, were arrested and are facing several charges, including trafficking and weapons offences.
Both of the accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
