Cambridge man found hiding under vehicle during break-in early Thursday: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was found hiding under a vehicle when they responded to a break-in call in Cambridge early Wednesday.

Police say a break-in was reported at a construction site near Dundas Street South and Maple Bush Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers found a 35-year-old Cambridge man hiding under the vehicle near the construction site.

He was charged with break and enter as well as possession of break-in instruments.

Police say he also had several outstanding warrants, including possession of drugs for trafficking, breaking and entering, and failing to attend court.

