Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man found hiding under vehicle during break-in early Thursday: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 12:59 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was found hiding under a vehicle when they responded to a break-in call in Cambridge early Wednesday.

Police say a break-in was reported at a construction site near Dundas Street South and Maple Bush Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo police arrest fugitive in Cambridge over weekend

Officers found a 35-year-old Cambridge man hiding under the vehicle near the construction site.

Trending Stories

He was charged with break and enter as well as possession of break-in instruments.

Read more: Waterloo police warn area residents about ‘grandparent scam’

Police say he also had several outstanding warrants, including possession of drugs for trafficking, breaking and entering, and failing to attend court.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man arrested tagDundas Street Cambridge tagCambridge breakin tagMaple Bush Drive Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers