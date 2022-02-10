Menu

Fire

Fire in downtown Vernon snuffed out quickly

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 10:59 am
Vernon Fire Rescue. View image in full screen
Vernon Fire Rescue. Global News

A fire that started in a downtown Vernon business early Thursday was doused quickly though there may be smoke damage to more than one neighbouring building.

The fire alarm of a building in the 2900-block of 30th Avenue went off at around 2 a.m. Thursday. When fire crews arrived, they could see light smoke inside one of the businesses.

Firefighters then found a minor fire in the basement of the building.

“The crews knocked down the fire very quickly and then checked to make sure there was no extension to other parts of the building,” Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink said in a press release.

“In order to vent the building we had to open adjacent businesses, including the theatre next door. Some of the businesses may have minor smoke damage, but the fire damage was contained to the basement.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation will be underway.

