Economy

Ontario invests $2.1 million to address worker shortage in horse racing sector

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 9, 2022 2:47 pm
Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton says a new program will provide 250 participants with free training and work placements in Ontario's horse racing industry. View image in full screen
Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton says a new program will provide 250 participants with free training and work placements in Ontario's horse racing industry. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The province is investing $2.1 million to train workers for careers in the horse racing industry.

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton says a new program will provide 250 participants with free training, work placements and up to $3,000 to cover expenses.

McNaughton made the announcement at the Ancaster Fairgrounds on Wednesday, noting that many farms and racetracks can’t find workers with the skills they need.

“In September, there were more than 1,000 unfilled jobs for groomers and animal care workers in Ontario,” said McNaughton. “These unfilled jobs are paycheques waiting to be collected by people with the right skills.”

Trending Stories

The training course includes eight weeks of online instruction, followed by paid work placements of six to 12 weeks. The Ontario government said employers can also receive up to $1,000 per hire.

“Through a combination of free online training and paid hands-on placements, participants will learn about horse behaviour, handling and nutrition,” added McNaughton.

Hannah Knowles, one of the program’s first participants, said “it’s a great opportunity to work with these incredible animals that I never thought I’d even be able to get close to.”

Jim Whelan, president of the Ontario Harness Horse Association, called the project “an incredible opportunity for unemployed and underemployed job seekers in small-town Ontario who are eager for a rewarding career in the equine industry.”

The province says the program runs until Oct. 31, adding that the horse racing and breeding sector contributes $2.3 billion annually to Ontario’s economy.

