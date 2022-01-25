Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario launches new Crown agency to promote skilled trades services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 12:11 pm
Students taking part in a 3-day skilled trades workshop at Fleming College in Peterborough. View image in full screen
Students taking part in a 3-day skilled trades workshop at Fleming College in Peterborough. Steve Guthrie / Global Peterborough

Ontario has launched a new Crown agency for skilled trades services.

Skilled Trades Ontario replaces the Ontario College of Trades and will be used to promote the trades and develop training standards.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the new system aims to address a labour shortage in the province and make more people choose trades careers.

The province says the agency’s online services will allow people to schedule classes and exams, submit forms and pay fees in one place.

Read more: Ontario government seeking to double skilled immigrants to address labour shortage

It says the changes will make it easier for people to enter the trades.

Trending Stories

The government promises that the new website will cut applicant processing and registration times to 12 days from 60 days.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Women in trades. Teen uses social media to encourage women to explore their options' Women in trades. Teen uses social media to encourage women to explore their options
Women in trades. Teen uses social media to encourage women to explore their options
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagTrades taglabour shortage tagSkilled Trades tagOntario College of Trades tagOntario Skilled Trades tagCrown agency tagontario labour shortage tagSkilled Trades Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers