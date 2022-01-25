Ontario launches new Crown agency to promote skilled trades services

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has launched a new Crown agency for skilled trades services.

Skilled Trades Ontario replaces the Ontario College of Trades and will be used to promote the trades and develop training standards.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the new system aims to address a labour shortage in the province and make more people choose trades careers.

The province says the agency’s online services will allow people to schedule classes and exams, submit forms and pay fees in one place.

It says the changes will make it easier for people to enter the trades.

The government promises that the new website will cut applicant processing and registration times to 12 days from 60 days.

