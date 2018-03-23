Canada
March 23, 2018 6:13 pm

Ontario government pledges millions for horse-racing in 19-year agreement

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

A standard bred racing driver is silhouetted with his horse at sunset, while practicing on Friday, Feb. 9, 2007 at the Flamboro Downs race track in Flamborough, Ont.

CP PHOTO/Nathan Denett
A A

The Ontario government says it will be injecting millions into the province’s horse-racing industry, with some of the funding to be rolled out this year.

Minister of Finance Charles Sousa has announced an investment of $105 million a year for 19 years starting in April 2019, as well as additional supports for smaller racetracks.

READ MORE: Horse racing’s future in Flamborough tied to slot revenues

Bob Broadstock, president of Quarter Racing Owners of Ontario, says this funding is an investment in local rural economies.

The province is also promising the introduction of a Racetrack Sustainability Innovation Fund that will involve the investment of $6 million over three years, set to begin this year.

READ MORE:

Broadstock says this will help the industry get back on its feet and transition after the loss of the slots at racetrack program.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charles Sousa
Horse Racing
horse racing ontario
Ontario Liberals

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News