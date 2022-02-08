Menu

Crime

Man, 41, charged in connection with fatal 2021 motorcycle collision: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 6:14 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Toronto which left a one person dead and two others injured, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said on May 31, 2021, at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report that motorcycles had collided on the Don Valley Parkway north of Don Mills Road.

Read more: Woman in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police said “several” motorcycles were driving southbound on the Don Valley Parkway and were “travelling at a high rate of speed.”

Officers said a 2016 black Suzuki motorcycle struck the metal barrier, and a 2009 red Honda motorcycle “also became involved in the collision.”

Police said as a result, a 39-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 35, also sustained “life-threatening injuries, and a 40-year-old man was seriously injured in the collision.

Officers said on Tuesday, 41-year-old Novel Yashaev from Toronto turned himself into police.

He has been charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and operation while prohibited.

According to police, Yashaev is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

