An woman in her 70s has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said just before 5 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Lomond Drive and Aberfoyle Crescent area.

COLLISION:

Lomond Dr + Aberfoyle Cres

* 4:55 pm *

– Pedestrian struck

– Reports victim is a woman in her 60's

– Injuries indicated but unknown how serious

– Police/Medics en route#GO257311

^dh pic.twitter.com/2JjTg3UJtM — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 8, 2022

Toronto paramedics told Global News the elderly woman has been taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver remained on scene.