Regina men face dangerous driving charges after early-morning incident: police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) charged two men after an incident in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

A 26-year-old man, Daniel Dennis Larose, and 31-year-old Justin Michael Lankey, both from Regina, face charges including dangerous driving.

Police say at approximately 2:00 a.m., an RPS member from the K9 unit observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that had evaded the same officer a few nights prior.

“The vehicle was spotted in the area of 1st Avenue North and McCarthy Blvd,” stated RPS. “Once the driver of the suspect vehicle spotted police, he abruptly turned onto 1st Avenue and drove away at a high rate of speed.

“The vehicle was travelling at nearly double the speed limit without stopping at red lights.”

Police tracked the vehicle to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Ross Avenue where a tire deflation device was deployed. The vehicle continued on to 15th Avenue and Montreal Street and came to a stop after a tire fell off.

“Two of the three occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” police stated. “A K9 officer and a Police Service Dog (PSD) located the suspects hiding in a yard a short distance away. One of the suspects was apprehended and bitten by the PSD. The suspect was treated by EMS for injuries sustained in the apprehension.”

As a result of the investigation, Larose is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possession of property and failure to comply with probation order. Lankey faces charges of resisting arrest and failure to comply with conditions of release.

Both suspects made their first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Monday, Feb. 7, at 9:30 a.m.

