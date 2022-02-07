Menu

Crime

Regina police charge three youth following weekend assault incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 5:39 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Regina police say three teens face assault related charges following an incident that occurred this past weekend. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an incident over the weekend which involved three youth.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, RPS were dispatched on the 210 block of 11th Avenue at 3:00 p.m., to the front of a business for a report of an altercation involving a bladed weapon.

Police were informed that a teen chased another teen into a business with a knife.

“When police arrived, one [teen] was in the custody of security officers and appeared to suffering from a knife wound,” stated RPS.

“Police searched the area and located two other youths that matched the descriptions provided. Both teen boys had injuries consistent with an assault — one appeared to be suffering from a significant stab wound.”

Police say a 13-year-old teen boy is charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply. The other two 14-year-old boys are charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Police took all male teens into custody where two were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries and the third did not require medical treatment.

As a result, all three youth are now facing assault-related charges. Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, none of them can be named.

Police say that all three accused teens made their first court appearances on these charges in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

