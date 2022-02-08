Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: After record-breaking day, forecast calls for more sunny skies

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 2:07 pm
BC temperatures Feb. 7 2022 View image in full screen
A graphic showing temperatures across B.C. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Global News / Skytracker

It was a fantastic Monday in B.C.’s Interior, with sunny skies and temperatures well above normal, and several communities breaking weather records.

In all, nine Interior communities set new records, with Lytton reaching 14.2 C and eclipsing its previous high mark of 12.0 C, which was set in 2015.

Also reaching double digits on Monday were Lillooet (13.9 C), Cache Creek (13.5 C), Penticton (13.5 C), Salmon Arm (12.9 C), Vernon (12.0 C) and Summerland (11.7 C).

Read more: Schools in parts of N.S. closed due to icy roads, heavy rain

The following areas set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on Feb. 7, 2022:

Cache Creek

  • New record of 13.5 C
  • Old record of 13.2 C set in 2015

Lillooet

  • Tied record of 13.9 C set in 1941

Lytton

  • New record of 14.2 C
  • Old record of 12.0 C set in 2015

Mackenzie

  • New record of 7.0 C
  • Old record of 6.5 C set in 1978

Nakusp

  • New record of 8.5 C
  • Old record of 7.6 C set in 1999
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 7' Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 7
Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 7

Nelson

  • New record of 9.6 C
  • Old record of 9.4 C set in 1918

Penticton

  • New record of 13.5 C
  • Old record of 11.1 C set in 1995

Salmon Arm

  • New record of 12.9 C
  • Old record of 9.4 C set in 1918
Summerland

  • New record of 11.7 C
  • Old record of 10.6 C set in 1953

Vernon

  • New record of 12.0 C
  • Old record of 8.3 C set in 1960

Elsewhere in B.C.:

Sechelt

  • New record of 12.8 C
  • Old record of 12.5 C set in 1998
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 7' B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 7
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 7

And, according to Environment Canada, warm weather should stick around for the rest of the week, though the temperatures aren’t expected to be record-breaking.

For the Central and North Okanagan, Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a high of 8 C, along with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and an overnight low of 2 C.

For Wednesday through Saturday, the national weather agency is calling for sunny skies, with highs ranging from 7 C on Wednesday to 3 C on Saturday. The overnight lows are projected to be between 0 C and -5 C.

For Sunday and Monday, cloudy skies and highs of 5 C are projected.

A graphic showing projected temperatures for Kelowna for the week of Feb. 9-15, 2022. View image in full screen
A graphic showing projected temperatures for Kelowna for the week of Feb. 9-15, 2022. Global News / Skytracker

For the South Okanagan, Tuesday’s forecast is calling for sun and clouds and a high of 7 C, along with a low of 1 C.

For Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds, along with a high of 9 C and a low of 0 C. The rest of the week will see sunny skies, with a high of 6 C on Thursday falling to 3 C on Saturday. The overnight lows are projected to be between 0 C and -5 C.

Like the Central and North Okanagan, cloudy skies and highs of 5 C are projected for Sunday and Monday.

For the Shuswap, the same temperatures are also projected, though Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a slightly cooler high of 4 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

For the Okanagan, the normal temperatures for this time period are 1 C and -6 C.

Click to play video: 'Historic O’Keefe Ranch joins in on Vernon Winter Carnival fun' Historic O’Keefe Ranch joins in on Vernon Winter Carnival fun
Historic O’Keefe Ranch joins in on Vernon Winter Carnival fun
