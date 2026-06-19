Environment Canada issues tornado watch for Prince George region

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Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Prince George region of British Columbia.

The agency says that “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.”

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for the Shuswap, up to Burns Lake and Dawson Creek.

Environment Canada says “significant damage or destruction to infrastructure, homes and the natural environment is possible.”

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It cautions that in the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued, people should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, stay away from outside walls and windows and take shelter in a strong building if possible.

They said that if anyone hears a roaring sound or sees a funnel cloud or swirling debris, take cover immediately.

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