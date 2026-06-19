Elks embrace rain ahead of home opener against Als

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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks moved back into the familiar confines of Commonwealth Stadium this week, but they still couldn’t escape the rain that has been their almost constant companion since early in training camp.

It is the rain, which is forecast for their home opener Saturday, that the Elks feel could give them an advantage against the unbeaten Montreal Alouettes.

“Our preseason game was in the rain, our first regular season game was in the rain, we practice in the rain a bunch,” said cornerback JJ Ross. “Obviously it changes the offensive game plan a bit, but since we’ve done it so much I think it’s an advantage for us.”

Quarterback Cody Fajardo directed the Elks to a 29-21 rain-drenched win in Ottawa two weeks ago, their first season-opening win since 2019. Playing in the rain won’t be an issue, he said.

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“We’ve had plenty of experience with it,” he said. “It’s been a rainy training camp, that helped us in the first game. I tell the guys the only way you can get better in the elements is to play in the elements, so I’m glad that coach always has us out there when it’s bad (weather), it’s rainy, it’s windy.”

Cornerback Tyrell Ford says defences love rainy game days because it can force offences to run the ball more than they maybe want to. That would be good news for Edmonton, which wants to keep Montreal quarterback David Alexander from scrambling and creating his broken-play magic.

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Alexander is a primary focus of the Elks’ defensive game plan.

“With him the whole field is live and in play,” said head coach Mark Kilam. “He can make every throw; he’s pushing the ball downfield; he’s protecting throws. We’re going to have to be really disciplined in what we’re doing.”

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The Elks’ season-opening win was powered by running back Justin Rankin, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 94 yards. It was Rankin’s first-down runs that opened up the offensive playbook for Fajardo.

“What a flip of the script from last year when we found ourselves in second and long a lot,’ Fajardo said. “We have a great running game. When you get five, six yards a carry, it wears defences down.

“Defences have to show their hand in second and medium (situations),” he said. “Second and long, they can get exotic, they can drop nine guys, you’re throwing into tight windows or check-downs, and they’re rallying and we’re off the field.

“We have to get into a rhythm as quickly as possible to give ourselves a chance.”

Both teams are missing key players. Edmonton is without defensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey, while Montreal will be without linebacker Tyrice Beverette.

“It’s a big loss for them,” Kalim said of Beverette. “But the way they rotate their defensive personnel and their packages and the looks that they give, there’ll be multiple people playing that position … we have to do a good job identifying what they’re doing.”

As for the Elks’ line without Woodmansey, Jordan Murray is confident whoever slots in beside him will do the job.

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“It’s the next man mentality,” said the six-foot-eight, 300-pound guard. “We’re going to have a plan … whoever is in there is going to get the job done.”

While Montreal is looking for a third straight win, Edmonton is looking to go 2-0 to open the season for the first time since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.