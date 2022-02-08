Menu

Schools in parts of N.S. closed due to icy roads, heavy rain

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 8:49 am
Click to play video: 'Power outages persist days after Nova Scotia storm' Power outages persist days after Nova Scotia storm
It's been three days since a freezing rain storm battered parts of Nova Scotia, but the ice left behind isn't done causing damage. Over 100,000 customers lost power as a result of the storm. While the majority of customers have had their power restored, there are still thousands in the dark. Amber Fryday reports.

Schools in several parts of Nova Scotia have closed on Tuesday due to poor road conditions and heavy rainfall.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education posted to Twitter that schools are closed Tuesday due to icy road conditions caused by freezing rain.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education announced all schools in the Digby county are closed, while schools in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties remain open.

No updates were posted by the Cape Breton – Victoria Regional Centre for Education, where Environment Canada expects to see up to 90 millimetres in the eastern and southern parts of the island.

The weather agency placed most of the province under rainfall warnings, and noted melting snow could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

In Halifax, schools remain open though Halifax Regional Police tweeted that road conditions in the municipality are icy.  “Avoid unnecessary travel,” read the tweet.

The Public Gardens will be closed for the day, due to “exposed ice and today’s storm,” the city tweeted.

The Oval skating rink will also be closed.

Environment Canada said the municipality can expect up to 35 millimetres of rain by Tuesday evening.

According to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map, about 2,300 customers are without power as of 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

— More to come.

 

 

