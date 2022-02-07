Most of N.S. under rainfall warning as it recovers from ice storm

Send this page to someone via email

Most of Nova Scotia can expect heavy rain and melting snow on Tuesday, just days after freezing rain left more than 120,000 homes without power.

Environment Canada says the Atlantic coast, and parts of central and eastern Nova Scotia, can expect to see up to 75 millimetres of rain.

This weather is expected to begin Tuesday morning and taper off by the evening.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the agency said.

The rainfall warning comes after a heavy winter storm that brought 20 hours of freezing rain and snow across the province.

According to Nova Scotia Power, about 120,000 customers lost power during the storm, due to a thick build-up of ice on trees, power lines and equipment. At midday on Sunday, there were still about 24,000 customers without power.

The utility said it had about 600 people on the ground working to restore power by the end of Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, nearly 8,000 customers remained without power, with more than half of those in the Sydney area in Cape Breton.

— with files from the Canadian Press.