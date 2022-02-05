Cleanup begins after winter storm coats Nova Scotia in ice

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup has begun around Nova Scotia after a major freezing rain storm coated much of the province in ice, leading to downed trees, frozen power lines and slippery, treacherous roads and sidewalks.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power was still out for more than 50,000 Nova Scotia Power customers.

About 10% of Nova Scotia without power this morning because of the ice storm. Winds picking up now so that number might rise before it goes down. #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/WscmksJdRx — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 5, 2022

Nova Scotia Power says there was a “significant buildup” of ice on trees, lines and other equipment and is asking people to treat all downed lines as if they are electrified.

Many of the outages are in the Digby, New Germany, Sackville and Hammonds Plains areas, as well as a large part of southern Cape Breton Island.

After close to 24hrs of freezing rain in some areas, the ice build up on trees & powerlines & icy roads continue to be a challenge for crews as they work to safely restore power for our customers. Crews been hard at work restoring power in some severe weather conditions. #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/33K9k9b4PY — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) February 5, 2022

Environment Canada has ended some of its storm watches in the province, though most of the eastern part of the province remains under a freezing rain warning as of 10:30 Saturday morning.

It said the freezing rain should end later in the morning over eastern mainland Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton. It is supposed to end by the afternoon over eastern Cape Breton.

Photos of the dangerous, yet beautiful, ice buildup were abundant on social media Friday evening and Saturday, with many people sharing pictures of ice crystallized to trees, forcing their branches to droop toward the ground, or even break off.

Others shared pictures of thick ice buildup on their decks, windows and barbecues.

One video posted to social media Friday night appears to show a tree swinging into a power line, sending sparks into the air.

In a release, Halifax Regional Municipality said crews were in “all areas,” applying salt to streets and sidewalks.

“Those travelling should exercise caution as icy conditions are present,” it said.

Halifax Transit service, which was cancelled Friday, was expected to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

