Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Cleanup begins after winter storm coats Nova Scotia in ice

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada' Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada
WATCH: Viewer video sent to The Weather Network shows the impact of another winter storm on Atlantic Canada.

Cleanup has begun around Nova Scotia after a major freezing rain storm coated much of the province in ice, leading to downed trees, frozen power lines and slippery, treacherous roads and sidewalks.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power was still out for more than 50,000 Nova Scotia Power customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Power says there was a “significant buildup” of ice on trees, lines and other equipment and is asking people to treat all downed lines as if they are electrified.

Many of the outages are in the Digby, New Germany, Sackville and Hammonds Plains areas, as well as a large part of southern Cape Breton Island.

Environment Canada has ended some of its storm watches in the province, though most of the eastern part of the province remains under a freezing rain warning as of 10:30 Saturday morning.

Trending Stories

It said the freezing rain should end later in the morning over eastern mainland Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton. It is supposed to end by the afternoon over eastern Cape Breton.

Story continues below advertisement

Photos of the dangerous, yet beautiful, ice buildup were abundant on social media Friday evening and Saturday, with many people sharing pictures of ice crystallized to trees, forcing their branches to droop toward the ground, or even break off.

Others shared pictures of thick ice buildup on their decks, windows and barbecues.

One video posted to social media Friday night appears to show a tree swinging into a power line, sending sparks into the air.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release, Halifax Regional Municipality said crews were in “all areas,” applying salt to streets and sidewalks.

“Those travelling should exercise caution as icy conditions are present,” it said.

Halifax Transit service, which was cancelled Friday, was expected to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions' Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions
Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions – Dec 28, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagWinter Storm tagFreezing Rain tagIce storm tagNova Scotia Power tagnova scotia storm tagnsstorm tagFreezing Rain Storm tagwinter nova scotia storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers