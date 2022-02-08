Menu

Canada

Highway 4 blockades near Coutts border crossing continues into 11th day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2022 12:35 pm
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Alberta RCMP tweeted late Monday evening that both north and southbound lanes at the crossing on Highway 4 were blocked by the demonstration and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway near Coutts on Jan. 29 in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

Read more: Trucks heading to U.S. finally get through Alberta border protests at Coutts

One blockade became two when a second one appeared further up the highway — closer to Milk River.

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Last week, protesters agreed to open a single lane in each direction for traffic and so truckers could haul cargo across the border.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
