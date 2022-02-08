Highway 4 blockades near Coutts border crossing continues into 11th day

Send this page to someone via email

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Alberta RCMP tweeted late Monday evening that both north and southbound lanes at the crossing on Highway 4 were blocked by the demonstration and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Alberta RCMP report that both north and southbound lanes at the Coutts border have now been blocked by the unlawful blockade on Hwy 4. Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2022

Trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway near Coutts on Jan. 29 in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

One blockade became two when a second one appeared further up the highway — closer to Milk River.

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Last week, protesters agreed to open a single lane in each direction for traffic and so truckers could haul cargo across the border.

