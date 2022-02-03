Menu

Canada

Partial reopening of Coutts border crossing running into problems as protest enters 6th day

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2022 8:22 am
Click to play video: '1 lane of traffic open in each direction, but far from free-flowing traffic at Coutts border crossing' 1 lane of traffic open in each direction, but far from free-flowing traffic at Coutts border crossing
WATCH ABOVE: One lane of traffic in each direction was opened along the highway near the Coutts border crossing Wednesday, but it was far from free-flowing traffic as protesters remained on site. As Lauren Pullen reports, those going through the area were being escorted by RCMP.

One lane each way has been cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta but a new problem began late Wednesday night.

Many of the original protesters still remain in Coutts but moved their trucks over to the right side of the highway after an agreement on a partial pull back was reached earlier in the day.

Read more: Movement at Coutts border on 5th day of blockade, one lane open in each direction

But the expected stream of trucks heading toward the U.S. border didn’t materialize.

Another blockade had set up 18 kilometres to the north near Milk River. A long line of RCMP vehicles, with their lights flashing, blocked off the highway as hundreds of vehicles continued to gather on both sides of the highway with their horns blaring.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP have made some progress to re-open Hwy 4 from Milk River to the border. Currently travel is impeded at the north part of Hwy 4 where motorists can expect an RCMP escort to the border,” the Alberta RCMP said in a tweet.

Police say they will continue to work with the blockade participants to re-establish safe passage.

Trending Stories

“Due to ongoing protest activity and congestion that could endanger the safety of the officers and the public, these escorts will continue until further notice.”

Read more: Leaked emails show caucus frustration with Premier Jason Kenney remains

Story continues below advertisement

There was no sign of any vehicles attempting to weave their way through the trucks, tractors and semi-trailers to seek an RCMP escort.

Traffic was clear from Coutts north to Milk River but RCMP vehicles blocked most side roads as a precaution.

Read more: ‘It was terrifying’: Woman says family vehicle was hit during rush of Coutts protesters

Earlier in the day, RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said one lane of access was available in the north and southbound lanes of the highway, but there were indications it could be temporary.

“We are just continuing to monitor and engage in dialogue with the protest group, or the reported organizers or leaders of it, in an effort to continue moving toward a complete reopening of the highway.”

Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles near the crossing Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

Click to play video: 'Stuck truckers finding ways to get around the Coutts border crossing blockade, but Alberta beef industry out of options' Stuck truckers finding ways to get around the Coutts border crossing blockade, but Alberta beef industry out of options
Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
