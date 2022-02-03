Beef industry voices ‘serious concerns’ about Coutts border blockade

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian beef producers say they are seriously concerned about the impact the blockade at a southern Alberta border crossing is having on their industry.

Thursday marked Day 6 of a protest at the Coutts border crossing. Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles near the crossing Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The prolonged disruption at the Canada-U.S. border crossing is causing supply chain challenges, according to beef producers. There’s a lack of access to feed coming from the U.S., as well as an impact on cross-border movement of cattle and meat products.

In a joint statement Thursday morning, Alberta Beef Producers (ABP), Alberta Cattle Feeders’ Association (ACFA) and the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) called for a timely resolution to the blockade and the restoration of the essential supply chain.

The groups say blocking the transport of beef to cross-border consumers is slowing down processing in Canada, and creating a backlog at processing facilities, feedlots and farms and ranches. The obstruction is also blocking the growing critical supplies of feed that are needed across Western Canada.

“The unintended consequences of these closures and delays further affect already existing shortages on products like animal feed that have been caused by drought, trade disruptions and transport issues,” said Greg Schmidt with the ACFA.

"Transportation delays can severely impact the beef supply chain from cattle feed to grocery shelves."

The producers say further impacts on cattle prices must be avoided.

“Maintaining a stable supply chain is critical to Canadian beef production. The evolving situation at the U.S.-Canada border and the transportation delays are resulting in major impacts for the entire beef supply chain,” CCA president Bob Lowe said.

In 2020, food and agriculture were deemed an essential service to continue moving supply chains during the pandemic, and the groups say it is critical agriculture continues to be able to operate without disruption.

“Our focus remains on the people who are affected by immediate delays to the beef supply chain and ensuring the welfare of animals,” ABP chair Dr. Melanie Wowk said.

On Wednesday, there appeared to be some movement at the border as one lane each way was cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing. However, another blockade has since been set up 18 kilometres to the north near Milk River.

Alberta RCMP said Wednesday night they had made some progress to reopen Highway 4 from Milk River to the border, but the situation remains fluid and travellers are asked to continue to avoid the area.