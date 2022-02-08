Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge access resumes after trucker protest blocked traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor Police said Tuesday morning that the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the southwestern Ontario city with Detroit, Mich., had reopened to U.S.-bound traffic, but heavy delays continue.

Access to the bridge had been blocked Monday due to demonstrations in solidarity with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa. But just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said that U.S.-bound traffic was now able to access the border crossing via Wyandotte Street, which connects to the border crossing station from the north.

Traffic on Huron Church Road, where the border crossing station is directly situated, remained congested Tuesday. Police continue to request that motorists avoid the area.

“Officers will maintain a visible police presence to ensure order and public safety,” police tweeted. “We wish to thank everyone for their patience in dealing with traffic delays.”

U.S. bound is open at the Ambassador Bridge and can be accessed from the Wyandotte St. West entrance.

Essex County OPP said at 8 p.m. Monday that the bridge was “not accessible in both directions going into the United States as well as entering into Canada” due to traffic being blocked on Huron Church Road.

As mentioned, city police said Tuesday morning that U.S.-bound traffic was now able to access the border crossing via Wyandotte Street.

In an email to Global News just before 11 p.m. Monday, Darius Goze, a public information officer with the Windsor Police, said there were approximately 200 protesters and 200 vehicles at the bridge.

“No tickets and no arrests have been made at this time,” the email read.

Asked whether police would intervene to force protesters to leave, Goze said, “Only the level of intervention necessary will be used to ensure the safety of the public and to maintain peace, order and public security.”

“The use of force is always a last resort,” he continued.

The protest in Windsor comes after solidarity demonstrations were held in cities across the country over the weekend.

In Toronto, two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the protests.

Meanwhile, crowds of protesters have remained in Ottawa for more than a week, blocking traffic and camping out the city’s downtown core.

Hundreds of tickets have been issued, and Ottawa Police say dozens of criminal investigations have been launched.

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, have since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

In Windsor, police said anyone “found committing crimes will be investigated and charged.”

Traffic Advisory: Motorists heading to the Ambassador Bridge border point on #Hwy401 westbound are advised to plan an alternate route to the border via #HWY402 due to ongoing demonstration activity in the Windsor area.