‘Significant border wait times’: Protesters block traffic on Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

Officials are working to keep traffic moving, as protesters demonstrating in solidarity with the ongoing anti-mandate protests in Ottawa are blocking traffic and causing delays at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

The land border crossing connects Windsor with Detroit.

In an email to Global News Monday evening, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed that “demonstrations are contributing to significant border wait times” at the bridge.

“Travellers including truck drivers, may wish to use other ports of entry and consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours and availability of service before they head out,” the email read.

The agency noted, however, that not all ports of entry can accommodate commercial traffic.

According to the CBSA website, by 9 p.m., the estimated wait time at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing was four hours.

The agency’s website also shows a “border alert” saying the port of entry is “experiencing a service interruption.”

The alert suggests regular travellers use the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Commercial traffic should use the Sarnia Blue Water Bridge, the notice reads.

Huron Church Rd. closed off bet. College & Tecumseh Rd W. for all traffic. Avoid the area. We urge those involved not to endanger members of the public, jeopardize public peace or participate in illegal events. Those found committing crimes will be investigated & charged. dg12833 pic.twitter.com/DZDwY69gDs — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 8, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Windsor Police warned that there was a “high potential for traffic congestion along Huron Church Road again today.”

“Anticipate travel delays,” the force said in a tweet. “Officers will be in the area to address traffic issues.”

Just after 8 p.m., the force said Huron Church Road was closed to all traffic between College Avenue and Tecumseh Road West.

“Avoid the area,” the tweet reads. “We urge those involved not to endanger members of the public, jeopardize public peace or participate in illegal events.”

The protest in Windsor comes after solidarity demonstrations were held in cities across the country over the weekend.

In Toronto, two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the protests.

Meanwhile, crowds of protesters have remained in Ottawa for more than a week, blocking traffic and camping out the city’s downtown core.

Hundreds of tickets have been issued, and Ottawa Police say dozens of criminal investigations have been launched.

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, has since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

2:10 Ottawa requesting more Ontario resources to end protests Ottawa requesting more Ontario resources to end protests

In Windsor, police said anyone “found committing crimes will be investigated and charged.”

Earlier, at around 2 p.m., the force said the exit from the Ambassador Bridge onto Huron Church Road was temporarily interrupted.

Windsor Police urged the public to “avoid the area” or “find (an) alternate route.”

“Officers are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible,” the tweet read.

The exit from the Ambassador Bridge onto Huron Church Rd (both N/B & S/B) is temporarily interrupted at this time. Avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible. Officers are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible. dg 12833 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 7, 2022