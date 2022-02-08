Fiscal watchdog to release report on Ontario’s economic outlook

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog is set to share a report today assessing the province’s economic outlook for the next year.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario says the report will compare its projections to the government’s plans laid out in last fall’s economic update.

It says the report will cover areas including budget balance, debt measures, revenues and program spending.

The report is due ahead of the government’s annual budget.

That’s expected to come before the end of next month, as the government gears up for a June election.

The Financial Accountability Office does independent analysis on provincial finances, economic trends and other issues.

