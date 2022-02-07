Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

University of Calgary students call for clear plan for rest of winter semester

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted February 7, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Alberta extends online classes' University of Alberta extends online classes
Post-secondary institutions started this semester online, expecting to be back in person before the end of January, but as Omicron cases rapidly increase many have opted to keep classes online for several more weeks. Sarah Komadina has the details. – Jan 14, 2022

Students at the University of Calgary are demanding clear direction from university officials about the rest of the semester. They are asking if classes will be in-person or remain online.

The University of Calgary announced in January that it would be delaying its return to in-person until Feb. 28 due to COVID-19 concerns. At the time, university president Ed McCauley acknowledged that online learning has been “difficult for everyone.” He also said students, faculty and staff need to know how their classes will be delivered and when they should be back on campus.

Read more: Alberta post-secondary institutions to stick with online learning through February

But with three weeks left in the month, students have not been provided further information on what the rest of the semester will look like.

“Students are anxious and are increasingly frustrated. They want to receive clear direction from the university in order to make appropriate living and travel arrangements. The clock is ticking down and it’s students who will be left scrambling if the university continues to dither,” said University of Calgary Students’ Union (SU) president Nicole Schmidt in an emailed press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The union said members pushed for clear and consistent messaging in recent meetings with senior university officials.

“From these meetings, it does not appear that a decision is close and that is worrisome for students.”

Read more: Alberta post-secondary institutions move online as Omicron cases rise

The union is calling on the university to provide a plan, including criteria for instructors who may want to keep a course online. It is also calling on the university to pro-rate fees for services students could not access while learning online and to establish a grant to assist students with relocation costs.

Should courses remain online, the union wants the university to allow students in residence to cancel leases without penalty and to provide a grant to cover costs for students who had in-person courses moved online. The union also wants the university to refund students fully the fees for services they cannot use.

“The university cannot make its decision as if it doesn’t have serious consequences for students. It must provide adequate notice to students and support them no matter the path forward,” said the SU.

Read more: University of Lethbridge faculty vote 92% in favour of strike, negotiations continue

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the University of Calgary for comment.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of Calgary Students Union tagu of c covid-19 response tagu of c covid-19 update tagu of c return to campus tagu of c winter semester tagu of c winter semester update taguniversity of calgary covid-19 response taguniversity of calgary covid-19 update taguniversity of calgary return to campus taguniversity of calgary winter semester taguniversity of calgary winter semester update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers