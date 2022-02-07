University of Calgary students call for clear plan for rest of winter semester

Students at the University of Calgary are demanding clear direction from university officials about the rest of the semester. They are asking if classes will be in-person or remain online.

The University of Calgary announced in January that it would be delaying its return to in-person until Feb. 28 due to COVID-19 concerns. At the time, university president Ed McCauley acknowledged that online learning has been “difficult for everyone.” He also said students, faculty and staff need to know how their classes will be delivered and when they should be back on campus.

But with three weeks left in the month, students have not been provided further information on what the rest of the semester will look like.

“Students are anxious and are increasingly frustrated. They want to receive clear direction from the university in order to make appropriate living and travel arrangements. The clock is ticking down and it’s students who will be left scrambling if the university continues to dither,” said University of Calgary Students’ Union (SU) president Nicole Schmidt in an emailed press release.

The union said members pushed for clear and consistent messaging in recent meetings with senior university officials.

“From these meetings, it does not appear that a decision is close and that is worrisome for students.”

The union is calling on the university to provide a plan, including criteria for instructors who may want to keep a course online. It is also calling on the university to pro-rate fees for services students could not access while learning online and to establish a grant to assist students with relocation costs.

Should courses remain online, the union wants the university to allow students in residence to cancel leases without penalty and to provide a grant to cover costs for students who had in-person courses moved online. The union also wants the university to refund students fully the fees for services they cannot use.

“The university cannot make its decision as if it doesn’t have serious consequences for students. It must provide adequate notice to students and support them no matter the path forward,” said the SU.

Global News has reached out to the University of Calgary for comment.