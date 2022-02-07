Menu

Crime

3 Kitchener schools placed under hold and secure Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 3:31 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY

Waterloo Regional Police briefly placed three Kitchener schools under a hold and secure on Monday afternoon.

“Sunnyside Public School, Rockway Collegiate and Franklin Public School (have) been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution,” police said on Twitter at 2:45 p.m.

Read more: 2 men charged in connection to convoy-style protests in Waterloo over weekend

The Waterloo Region District School Board issued a notice that said all students were safe.

Within 20 minutes, police announced that the hold and secure had come to an end.

Trending Stories

“Continuing to investigate reports of two individuals seen in the area of Weber Street East and Edmund Road with a potential weapon,” police said when they announced the hold and secure had ended.

