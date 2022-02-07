3 Kitchener schools placed under hold and secure Monday

Waterloo Regional Police briefly placed three Kitchener schools under a hold and secure on Monday afternoon.
“Sunnyside Public School, Rockway Collegiate and Franklin Public School (have) been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution,” police said on Twitter at 2:45 p.m.
The Waterloo Region District School Board issued a notice that said all students were safe.
Within 20 minutes, police announced that the hold and secure had come to an end.
“Continuing to investigate reports of two individuals seen in the area of Weber Street East and Edmund Road with a potential weapon,” police said when they announced the hold and secure had ended.
