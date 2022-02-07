3 Kitchener schools placed under hold and secure Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police briefly placed three Kitchener schools under a hold and secure on Monday afternoon.

“Sunnyside Public School, Rockway Collegiate and Franklin Public School (have) been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution,” police said on Twitter at 2:45 p.m.

The Waterloo Region District School Board issued a notice that said all students were safe.

REMINDER: We ask that parents and caregivers please refrain from calling the school during a hold and secure as our staff's main priority is to keep our students safe. Any and all updates will be posted to our website and #socialmedia channels. — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) February 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Within 20 minutes, police announced that the hold and secure had come to an end.

“Continuing to investigate reports of two individuals seen in the area of Weber Street East and Edmund Road with a potential weapon,” police said when they announced the hold and secure had ended.

UPDATE:

All hold and secures have been lifted. Continuing to investigate reports of two individuals seen in the area of Weber Street East and Edmund Road with a potential weapon. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @Waterloocrime. More to follow. https://t.co/0HWtdGkqJj — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 7, 2022