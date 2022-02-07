RCMP seeking suspect related to ‘suspicious object’ discovered at Surrey hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say a suspicious device left at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday “did not have explosive capabilities.”

They have identified a suspect and are looking to speak to that person.

Police said the device was reported by a hospital security guard just before noon, prompting the evacuation of a portion of the hospital near the emergency department.

Officers were first called to a report of a patient hiding something inside the hospital. They found a “suspicious-looking object, which appeared to be a possible improvised explosive device,” police added.

The Explosive Disposal Unit removed the device and in an examination off-site, determined it could not explode.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity

Investigators previously said mental health issues may have been a factor, but have ruled out any connection to Saturday’s anti-vaccine mandate protests.

“Incidents like this have a significant impact on the hospital staff and patients,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation of those who were working or attending SMH on Saturday.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.