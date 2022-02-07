Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seeking suspect related to ‘suspicious object’ discovered at Surrey hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 3:09 pm
A portion of Surrey Memorial Hospital was evacuated Saturday as police investigated a possible explosive device. View image in full screen
A portion of Surrey Memorial Hospital was evacuated Saturday as police investigated a possible explosive device. Submitted

Surrey RCMP say a suspicious device left at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday “did not have explosive capabilities.”

They have identified a suspect and are looking to speak to that person.

Police said the device was reported by a hospital security guard just before noon, prompting the evacuation of a portion of the hospital near the emergency department.

Officers were first called to a report of a patient hiding something inside the hospital. They found a “suspicious-looking object, which appeared to be a possible improvised explosive device,” police added.

The Explosive Disposal Unit removed the device and in an examination off-site, determined it could not explode.

Read more: Possible ‘improvised explosive’ at Surrey hospital a hoax, say RCMP

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity' Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity
Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity

Investigators previously said mental health issues may have been a factor, but have ruled out any connection to Saturday’s anti-vaccine mandate protests.

Trending Stories

“Incidents like this have a significant impact on the hospital staff and patients,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation of those who were working or attending SMH on Saturday.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagsurrey memorial hospital tagSurrey explosive device tagSurrey Hospital explosive tagSurrey hospital hoax tagSurrey Memorial Hospital explosive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers