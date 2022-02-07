COVID-19: MLHU reports 105 cases, LHSC caring for 119 COVID-19 patients, 25 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Cases and testing – Outbreaks – Vaccinations – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 105 COVID-19 cases on Monday, compared with 222 cases Friday.

Over the weekend, 169 cases and one death was reported on Saturday, 93 cases and one death was reported Sunday.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 119 COVID-19 inpatients, with 25 inpatients in adult critical care. This is a drop from the 138 COVID-19 inpatients on Friday, with 26 in critical care.

Of the 119, there are five or fewer in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in pediatric critical care.



Of the 119 patients, 43 are being treated for COVID-19 while 76 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason).

Among staff, there are 147 cases, down from 169 on Friday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported six cases among patients or residents in its care as of Monday and 51 health-care workers with COVID-19.



Among the six patient/resident cases, one is at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, four are at Parkwood Institute Main Building and one is at Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care.



Cases and testing

The MLHU reported two deaths over the weekend, a man in his 80s who was associated with a long-term care home and was the second was a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care home. The man in his 80s was triple vaccinated and the man in his 70s had two doses of the vaccine.

The deaths reported on Saturday and Sunday bring the total for February to 15.

The MLHU also reported 105 cases Monday. Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 30,163 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 1,591 (a decrease of 79), 28,257 resolved cases (an increase of 448) and 315 deaths (an increase of two from Friday).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 23 was 18.9 per cent, down from 21.3 per cent the week before.



Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U4 North East and East Corridors, General Medicine, declared Jan. 25, 13 patient cases and nine staff cases

U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 15, involving nine patient cases and five or fewer staff cases A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 35 patient cases and 11 staff cases Victoria Hospital D6-100 – Acute Medicine, declared Jan. 25, five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases





The MLHU has declared an outbreak at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital in 1S, as of Feb. 2.

The hospital said in a statement on Thursday that this was the first time in over a year that it’s experienced an outbreak. Two patients tested positive on the 1 South (Medicine) inpatient unit.

The unit is closed to admissions until further notice and visitors and essential care providers are no longer allowed, except in cases of palliative care patients.

Additionally, the MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 31

Chartwell Riverside Retirement Residence, facility-wide, declared Jan. 21

Chelsey Park, third floor-A Wing, second and fourth floor, declared Jan. 18

Dearness Home, 3E, declared Feb. 3

Extendicare, first floor and third floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, Gibbons, Springbank and Harris, declared Dec. 29

Manor Village at London, 4E, declared Jan. 31

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Oneida Long Term Care Home, facility-wide, declared Jan. 28



Queens Village, lower level and second floor, declared Jan. 25; facility-wide declared Jan. 28

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Waverley Mansion, basement floor, declared Feb. 3

Vaccinations

As of the end of day Jan. 29, 89.9 per cent of those aged five and older have had at least one dose, up from 89.6 per cent as of Jan. 22. Two-dose coverage for that cohort sits at 84.9 per cent, up from 83.7 per cent a week prior.

The percentage of people aged five and older who’ve received third doses climbed to 46.1 per cent, up from 43.2 per cent a week prior. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

First-dose coverage for those aged five to 11 stands at 57.3 per cent, up from 56.3 per cent.

On Friday, the MLHU’s vaccination status tab of its COVID-19 dashboard stated that “due to the high number of reported cases, the assessment of vaccination status is delayed.”

The MLHU provided data showing the distribution of cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions since Dec. 10, 2021 by age based on vaccine status from no doses to three doses.

View image in full screen The graphs show the distribution of cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions since Dec. 10, 2021 by age based on vaccination status. via the Middlesex-London Health Unit

Based on previous data, from Dec. 23 to Feb. 3, 31.15 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.1 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 29.

In that same timeframe, the MLHU reported 52 COVID-19-related deaths. Of those, 36 involved fully vaccinated individuals and 16 involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,155 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 486 in intensive care units.

This is down by 75 hospitalizations and unchanged for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 2,983 hospitalizations with 583 in ICU as numbers continue to trend downward.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, figures from last week show roughly 46 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,088 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,056,149.

Elgin and Oxford

Starting this week, Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 cases dashboard is only updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, barring holidays.

On Monday, SWPH reported one death, details of which were not available.

SWPH reported 29 hospitalizations, up from 27 on Friday. Of the 29, five are in the ICU.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 23 was 15.9 per cent, down from 17.7 per cent the week prior.



As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

10,583 cases (an increase of 139 from Friday)

521 active cases (a decrease of 84 from Friday)

9,919 resolved cases (an increase of 494 from Friday; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

143 total deaths to date (an increase of one from Friday)



There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Aylmer Retirement Residence, Aylmer, declared Jan. 24, involving one resident case and two staff cases

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23, 2021, involving 17 resident cases, 34 staff cases and one death

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Jan. 27, involving three resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 31 resident cases, 25 staff cases and one death



Seasons Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 25 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and 16 staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 18 resident cases, 16 staff cases and one death

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving 75 resident cases and nine staff cases

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 26 resident cases, nine staff cases and one death

Beattie Manor Retirement Residency, Wardsville, declared Jan. 17 and involving 16 resident cases and two staff cases



Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving 11 patient cases, two staff cases, one death and one case under investigation

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving 42 resident cases and 17 staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 20 and involving 23 resident cases and 16 staff cases

As of Feb. 3, 79.2 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 83.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

As of Monday, all COVID-19 vaccination clinics in St. Thomas, Woodstock, and Tillsonburg now accept walk-ins from all eligible people 10AM-3PM any day the clinics are open.

Huron and Perth

In the first update since Thursday, on Monday Huron Perth Public Health reported eight people were in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, five were considered to be active cases.

For the week of Jan. 23, the test positivity rate was 11.5 per cent, down from 11.7 per cent the week before.



In total, HPPH reported 5,269 total cases (an increase of 79) and 90 deaths to date (an increase of four).



HPPH reported 586 total cases among health-care workers since March 2020, an increase of 21 from Thursday.

There are sux active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including at the following long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving 42 residents and 17 staff cases

Huronview, Huron East, declared Jan. 21 and involving five resident cases and nine staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 19 resident cases and 17 staff cases

Queensway Nursing Home, Bluewater, declared Jan. 27 and involving 32 resident cases and 12 staff cases

HPPH is also reporting two hospital outbreaks: Clinton Public Hospital in Central Huron, declared Feb. 3, involving two patients and two staff; and South Huron Hospital in South Huron, declared Jan. 27, involving 17 patients and eight staff members.

As of Feb. 7, 84.1 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 80 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 50.3 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 19 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, compared with 26 on Friday. Of those 19, four are in the ICU.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 67 per cent the week of Jan. 23, down from 83 per cent for the week of Jan. 16.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 23 was 21.9 per cent, down from 30.8 per cent the week before.



On Monday, Lambton Public Health reported:

9,171 total cases (an increase of 140 since Friday)

267 active cases (a decrease of 28 since Friday)

8,769 resolved cases (an increase of 167 since Friday)

112 deaths to date (an increase of one)

No further details were provided about the death reported Feb. 4.



LPH reported six active outbreaks:

Huron House Boys Home Congregate Living in Brights Grove, declared Feb. 5 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members

Fiddick’s Nursing Home long-term care home in Petrolia, declared Feb. 3 and involving 15 residents and fewer than five staff members

Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Watford Quality Care long-term care home in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving 20 resident cases and 15 staff cases

Trillium Villa long-term care home in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 60 residents and 42 staff/caregivers

unidentified workplace, declared Jan. 26 and involving eight cases

Among area residents aged five and older, 82 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 78 per cent have had two doses and 47 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel Gabby Rodrigues

