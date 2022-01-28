COVID-19: MLHU reports 2 deaths, LHSC says 22 COVID-19 patients in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Cases and testing – Outbreaks – Vaccinations – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported two deaths and 217 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The deaths involved a woman in her 80s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 60s with no association with long-term care or retirement homes. Neither was vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre reported 145 COVID-19 inpatients on Friday, compared with 153 a week ago.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 145 COVID-19 inpatients, with 22 inpatients in adult critical care.



Story continues below advertisement

That compares with 153 inpatients with 22 in adult critical care a week ago.

Of the 145 cases, none are in Children’s Hospital and, as a result, there are zero in pediatric critical care. Last Friday, there were six inpatients in Children’s Hospital but none in critical care.

Of the 145 patients, 84 are being treated for COVID-19 while 61 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason).



Among staff, there are 189 cases, down from 297 a week ago (and 511 two weeks ago).



There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 12 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Tuesday and 87 health-care workers with COVID-19, compared with 16 patient/resident cases and 99 staff cases a week ago.

Among the 12 patient/resident cases, two are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, two are at Parkwood Institute Main Building and eight are at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.



Story continues below advertisement

Cases and testing

As mentioned, the MLHU reported two deaths on Friday, involving a woman in her 80s (associated with a long-term care home) and man in his 60s, neither of whom was vaccinated.

There have been at least 37 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the MLHU in January.

The MLHU reported 217 cases Friday, compared with 224 reported last Friday. Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 28,646 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,041 active cases (a decrease of 23), 26,308 resolved cases (an increase of 249) and 297 deaths (an increase of two).

Story continues below advertisement

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 21.3 per cent, down from 22.4 per cent the week of Jan. 9.



1:35 COVID-19: Multiple indicators say cases have “peaked” in Canada, Tam says COVID-19: Multiple indicators say cases have “peaked” in Canada, Tam says

Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U4 North East and East Corridors, General Medicine, declared Jan. 25, eight patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving eight patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patients and six staff cases U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and eight staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving 15 patient cases and seven staff cases

A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 29 patient cases and 11 staff cases

Victoria Hospital D6-200 – Nephrology Inpatients, declared Jan. 25, six patient cases D6-100 – Acute Medicine, declared Jan. 25, five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

B72 – Adult Mental Health Inpatients, declared Jan. 17, involving seven patients and five or fewer staff cases





St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Story continues below advertisement

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM5

Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building: G3

A previous outbreak at Parkwood Institute Main Building’s 3KE is no longer listed as active.

Additionally, the MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Chartwell Riverside Retirement Residence, facility-wide, declared Jan. 21

Chelsey Park, third floor-A Wing, declared Jan. 18

Dearness Home, Oakdale, declared Dec. 29



Earls Court Village, second floor, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, Victoria Unit, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, FW, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Manor Village at London, 4 West, declared Jan. 10

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Queens Village, lower level and second floor, declared Jan. 25

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Previous outbreaks at McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14, and Strathmere Lodge, Bear Creek, declared Jan. 6 were declared over as of Jan. 26 and 27, respectively.

Note that school closures and school absentee rates can be found on the province’s website.

Vaccinations

The province’s GO-Vaxx mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will return to London on Sunday, Jan. 30. The bus will be at the South London Neighbourhood Resource Centre parking lot at 1119 Jalna Blvd. in the White Oaks neighbourhood from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Those interested in attending must book an appointment online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

As of the end of day Jan. 22, 89.6 per cent of residents five and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 89.1 per cent as of Jan. 15.

Two-dose coverage for that cohort sits at 83.7 per cent, up from 83.2 per cent the week prior.

The percentage of people age five and older who’ve received third doses climbed to 43.2 per cent, up from 38.5 per cent a week prior. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

First-dose coverage for those aged five to 11 stands at 56.3 per cent, up from 54.1 per cent.

Health unit data shows that since Dec. 17, 32.94 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the MLHU, there have been 39 deaths within the last six weeks. Of those, 28 involved fully vaccinated individuals and 11 involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 3,535 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, with 607 in intensive care units. This is down by 110 hospitalizations but an increase of eight in ICUs since the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 3,535 in hospital, 56 per cent were admitted because of the virus while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. Of those in ICUs, 82 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 5,337 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. Sixty-eight more virus-related deaths were reported Friday.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported one death on Friday, involving a man in his 90s from Oxford. The death was linked to an active outbreak, SWPH said.

SWPH also reported 25 hospitalizations, down from 52 a week ago. Of the 25, eight are in the ICU. Last Friday, there were 10 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 17.7 per cent, up from a revised 16.8 per cent the week prior.



As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

10,053 cases (an increase of 74 with one case removed due to data cleanup)

721 active cases (a decrease of 11)

9,194 resolved cases (an increase of 83; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

138 total deaths (an increase of one)



There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23, 2021 and involving 17 resident cases, 33 staff cases and one death

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 14 resident cases, 23 staff cases and two deaths

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases and one staff case

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 19 resident cases, 12 staff cases and one death

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 29 resident cases, 23 staff cases and one case under investigation

Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 18 resident cases, five staff cases, two deaths and one case under investigation



Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 41 resident cases, 26 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and nine staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving three resident cases and 24 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving three resident cases and 16 staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 17 resident cases, 16 staff cases and one death

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving 65 resident cases and seven staff cases

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 26 resident cases, seven staff cases and one death

Beattie Manor Retirement Residency, Wardsville, declared Jan. 17 and involving 14 residents cases and one staff case

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving five resident cases, one staff case and one death

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving 22 resident cases, 15 staff cases and one case under investigation

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 20 and involving 14 resident cases and 13 staff cases

A previously reported outbreak at Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 12 staff cases, is no longer listed as active.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Jan. 26, 77.9 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 82.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

2:50 A look inside Canada’s COVID-19 rehabilitation hospitals. A look inside Canada’s COVID-19 rehabilitation hospitals.

Huron and Perth

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported 11 people were in hospital with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those, nine are considered to be active cases.

For the week of Jan. 16, the test positivity rate was 11.7 per cent, up from 10 per cent the week prior.



In total, HPPH reported 4,996 total cases (an increase of 55) and 80 deaths to date (unchanged).



The most recent death was reported Jan. 25. No details were provided.



HPPH reported 521 total cases among health-care workers since March 2020, an increase of five from Thursday.



There are six active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including at the following long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving 40 residents and 15 staff cases

Huronview, Huron East, declared Jan. 21 and involving five resident cases and five staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 17 resident cases and 14 staff cases

Queensway Nursing Home, Bluewater, declared Jan. 27 and involving 10 resident cases and two staff

HPPH is also reporting an outbreak at South Huron Hospital in South Huron, declared Jan. 27, involving eight patients. There is also one congregate living outbreak reported but no further details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Two previously reported outbreaks, at Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving six resident cases, and at Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases, are no longer listed as active.

As of Jan. 26, 84 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 48.6 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:14 Ontario doctor banned from prescribing ivermectin now director of company offering drug Ontario doctor banned from prescribing ivermectin now director of company offering drug

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 41 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, compared with 53 a week ago. Of those 41, five are in the ICU, compared with nine a week ago.



Story continues below advertisement

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 83 per cent for the week of Jan. 16, up from 78 per cent for the week of Jan. 9.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 30.8 per cent, down from 31.8 per cent the week of Jan. 9.



On Friday, Lambton Public Health reported:

8,678 total cases (an increase of 183)

426 active cases (an increase of 47)

8,145 resolved cases (an increase of 48)

107 deaths to date (an increase of one)

No information was provided about the death reported Friday.



LPH reported 13 active outbreaks, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Corunna, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and six staff cases

Lambton County Developmental Services in Oil Springs, declared Jan. 19 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff cases

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Fairwinds Lodge in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving 15 resident cases and 15 staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 58 residents and 37 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 36 resident cases and 31 cases among staff/caregivers

An outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 38 inmates and seven staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves 17 patients and 11 staff members.



There are four outbreaks in unidentified workplaces:

declared Jan. 26, involving five cases

declared Jan. 18, involving eight cases

declared Jan. 17, involving four cases

declared Jan. 11, involving six cases

No further details were provided about the workplace outbreaks.

Previously reported outbreaks at Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores, declared Jan. 17 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members, and at Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 14 residents and 26 staff/caregivers, were both declared over Jan. 27.



Among area residents aged five and older, 82 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 78 per cent have had two doses and 44 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues and Sawyer Bogdan

