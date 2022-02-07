Weekend fire in downtown Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a weekend fire at a residential complex in downtown Kitchener remains under investigation.

They say emergency services were called to the complex at Charles and Benton streets at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after the fire had been reported.

They say crews from the Kitchener fire Department put the fire out.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fire and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police say officers are currently working alongside the Kitchener Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire.

