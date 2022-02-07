Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weekend fire in downtown Kitchener remains under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 11:24 am
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Waterloo Regional Police say a weekend fire at a residential complex in downtown Kitchener remains under investigation.

They say emergency services were called to the complex at Charles and Benton streets at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after the fire had been reported.

Read more: Elderly woman dead after being struck by plow truck in Kitchener parking lot

They say crews from the Kitchener fire Department put the fire out.

Trending Stories

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fire and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Read more: Waterloo police lay charges after gaming house raid in Kitchener

Police say officers are currently working alongside the Kitchener Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Fire tagKitchener Fire Department tagCharles street Kitchener tagBenton Street Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers