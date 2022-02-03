Menu

Crime

Waterloo police lay charges after gaming house raid in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 11:04 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have shut down an illegal gaming house that had been operating in Kitchener.

They say on Sunday, Waterloo officers teamed up with members of the OPP’s anti-money laundering unit to raid an industrial unit near Ottawa and Nyberg streets.

Read more: 1 man charged after hateful graffiti located in Waterloo business: police

Officers found 18 people inside with 17 of those allegedly doing some sort of gambling.

They say those 17 were arrested, had their cash seized, and are facing charges of being found in a gaming house.

In all, police say they seized over $36,000, electronic gaming machines, gaming tables, poker chips, computers, cell phones and surveillance equipment.

Read more: Kitchener bakery closed for repairs after being struck by vehicle

Police say a 51-year-old man and 54-year-old man, both from Kitchener, face multiple charges including keeping a gaming house, book-making, being found in a gaming house, and possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They say the investigation is ongoing and police are expecting to lay more charges in connection with the case.

