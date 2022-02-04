Menu

Crime

Elderly woman dead after being struck by plow truck in Kitchener parking lot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 9:56 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal collision with a snowplow in a parking lot in Kitchener on Thursday. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal collision with a snowplow in a parking lot in Kitchener on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an elderly woman was struck and killed by a plow truck in a parking lot in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say officers were called to the scene of the collision in the parking lot condo units at 1989 Ottawa St. S. at around noon.

Read more: Waterloo police lay charges after gaming house raid in Kitchener

A 45-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a pickup truck operating as a snowplow and salter that was clearing snow in the lot. The female was hit while walking across the lot behind the truck.

Police say the 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Read more: Kitchener bakery closed for repairs after being struck by vehicle

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

