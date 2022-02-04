Elderly woman dead after being struck by plow truck in Kitchener parking lot

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an elderly woman was struck and killed by a plow truck in a parking lot in Kitchener on Thursday.
Police say officers were called to the scene of the collision in the parking lot condo units at 1989 Ottawa St. S. at around noon.
A 45-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a pickup truck operating as a snowplow and salter that was clearing snow in the lot. The female was hit while walking across the lot behind the truck.
Police say the 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
