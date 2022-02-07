Menu

Fire

Downtown Hamilton fire injures 2 on Sunday night

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 10:36 am
A downtown Hamilton fire has injured 2 people and caused $400,000 dollars in damge. View image in full screen
A downtown Hamilton fire has injured 2 people and caused $400,000 dollars in damge. Don Mitchell / Global News

Damage is set at $400,000 after a fire that broke out downtown late Sunday.

Just before midnight, the Hamilton Fire Department was sent to a home that had been converted into apartments at 52 Charlton Ave. W. near McNab.

Read more: Hamilton fire crews rescue individual from blaze at downtown highrise

Most of the tenants got out unharmed.

A search of the 2.5-storey house was done and a woman was found to be suffering from smoke inhalation. She was treated and released from hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A firefighter was injured by a piece of falling ceiling and was treated and released.

The cause is listed as a space heater.

