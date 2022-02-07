Downtown Hamilton fire injures 2 on Sunday night

Damage is set at $400,000 after a fire that broke out downtown late Sunday.
Just before midnight, the Hamilton Fire Department was sent to a home that had been converted into apartments at 52 Charlton Ave. W. near McNab.
Most of the tenants got out unharmed.
A search of the 2.5-storey house was done and a woman was found to be suffering from smoke inhalation. She was treated and released from hospital.
A firefighter was injured by a piece of falling ceiling and was treated and released.
The cause is listed as a space heater.
