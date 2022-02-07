Downtown Hamilton fire injures 2 on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Damage is set at $400,000 after a fire that broke out downtown late Sunday.

Just before midnight, the Hamilton Fire Department was sent to a home that had been converted into apartments at 52 Charlton Ave. W. near McNab.

Most of the tenants got out unharmed.

A search of the 2.5-storey house was done and a woman was found to be suffering from smoke inhalation. She was treated and released from hospital.

NEW | F22003212 | STRUCTURE FIRE | Loc: 0 Block CHARLTON AV W HAM @ MACNAB ST S/PARK ST S | Units: C73,C74,E1,E11,L1,PC1,P1,P6 | 02/06/22 23:40 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) February 7, 2022

A firefighter was injured by a piece of falling ceiling and was treated and released.

The cause is listed as a space heater.