$450K of damage after blaze at east-end home, says Hamilton fire

An East Hamilton home suffered significant damage after an early morning blaze not far from Kenilworth Avenue South and Main Street East on Friday.

Hamilton fire says the blaze started around 6 a.m. at 117 Crosthwaite Ave. S. in a two-storey residence.

Firefighters dealt with zero visibility and high heat tied to a basement fire that spread into the walls of the first and second floor, which structurally compromised the home, according to fire officials.

Crews had to be withdrawn from several surrounding areas for safety reasons, according to a spokesperson.

As of midday on Friday, the blaze had still not been extinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries to civilians or firefighters, and it’s believed there was no one in the home when firefighters arrived.

Damage is extensive and estimated at around $450,000, according to Hamilton fire.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

