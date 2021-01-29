Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

$450K of damage after blaze at east-end home, says Hamilton fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 11:49 am
Firefighters attempt to put down a multiple-alarm structure fire at 115 Crosthwaite Ave. S. in East Hamilton on Jan. 29, 2021.
Firefighters attempt to put down a multiple-alarm structure fire at 115 Crosthwaite Ave. S. in East Hamilton on Jan. 29, 2021. @HamiltonFireDep

An East Hamilton home suffered significant damage after an early morning blaze not far from Kenilworth Avenue South and Main Street East on Friday.

Hamilton fire says the blaze started around 6 a.m. at 117 Crosthwaite Ave. S. in a two-storey residence.

Firefighters dealt with zero visibility and high heat tied to a basement fire that spread into the walls of the first and second floor, which structurally compromised the home, according to fire officials.

Read more: More people outdoors meant more rope rescues in Hamilton in 2020

Crews had to be withdrawn from several surrounding areas for safety reasons, according to a spokesperson.

Trending Stories

As of midday on Friday, the blaze had still not been extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no reports of any injuries to civilians or firefighters, and it’s believed there was no one in the home when firefighters arrived.

Damage is extensive and estimated at around $450,000, according to Hamilton fire.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Click to play video '4 dead, 2 in hospital after fire rips through Toronto home' 4 dead, 2 in hospital after fire rips through Toronto home
4 dead, 2 in hospital after fire rips through Toronto home
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHouse FireHamilton newsHamilton FireEast Hamilton fireRental House FireCrosthwaite Avenue Southfire on Crosthwaite Avenue South
Flyers
More weekly flyers