Crime

Hamilton fire crews rescue individual from blaze at downtown highrise

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 5:00 pm
Fire officials say one person was rescued from a highrise unit . View image in full screen
Fire officials say one person was rescued from a highrise unit . Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Fire Department officials say one person has been rescued from a fire at a downtown highrise.

Crews were called to an apartment building on Jackson Street West at Caroline Street South just before 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they discovered smoke was coming from one of the units.

Crews began battling the blaze and also searched the unit, where they discovered one patient in need of medical attention.

They were rescued and treated by paramedics, but officials did not have an update on the patient’s condition.

The fire is believed to have been caused by unattended cooking.

No damage estimate is available at this time.

