Surrey youth centre faces uncertain future as deadline to move approaches

It’s a typical evening at Mackie’s Place. The kitchen at the Surrey youth social house is getting busy with preparation for another dinner serving.

A trained chef is teaching the students the tricks to making a good stir fry. The skills they learn might even to turn into career opportunities for some of them.

“We have one right now that’s maybe looking at being a butcher. We have other ones that maybe want to go into catering,” kitchen manager Paul Charron told Global’s This is BC.

But even more important than acquiring these skills is the self-confidence everyone seems to gain after coming through the doors.

“I’ve literally been able to put myself on a higher pedestal than what I was used to,” Max Sira, who has helped with the stir fry, said.

For the past five years Mackie’s Place has been a beacon for youth struggling with various challenges.

“During the summer, I didn’t have any friends because a lot of things happened,” Rain Rodgers, who has been coming to Mackie’s Place for about half a year, said.

“I was getting into a bit of trouble,” added Molly Brannan, who’s learning to be a baker.

Mackie’s Place has also been a safe haven from more serious issues.

“Abuse, sexual assault, addictions,” co-founder Bobbi-Rhea Mackie said.

Hundreds of kids come to Mackie’s place to play basketball, have a hot drink and meal, or just hang out. But Mackie’s Place has outgrown its location.

The church that generously donated the buildings needs its space back. The deadline to find a new home later this month is looming.

“If they don’t find a new building is Mackie’s just going to shut down? That would break my heart,” said Stacey Reid, who comes often to see her friends.

“A lot of these kids have really no chance, and no one to believe in them,” added Todd Best of Best Builders, one of the business sponsors for Mackie’s Place.

It’s a desperate time but everyone is hopeful a new facility will be found.

“I just know Mackie’s is where I’m going to go to feel safe and welcome. They’re so open to everybody,” said student Faith Ocheng.

