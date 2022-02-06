One arrested after ERT called to Surrey home in weapons complaint

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey RCMP says an emergency response team was deployed to a home in the Fraser Heights area following a weapons call Sunday morning.

Police said the received a report of someone with a firearm in the house in the 16200 block of Glenwood Crescent N around 5:45 a.m.

The ERT was deployed to negotiate with the person inside, and the Mounties took one person into custody around 10 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed several large holes in windows in the home’s upper floor.

Police couldn’t immediately confirm whether a gun was located, and said they were waiting on a warrant to search the property.

Surrey RCMP said no one was hurt in the incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

