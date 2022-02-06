Menu

Crime

One arrested after ERT called to Surrey home in weapons complaint

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 5:38 pm
Emergency Reponse Team members on scene at a home in Surrey. View image in full screen
Emergency Reponse Team members on scene at a home in Surrey. Shane MacKichan

The Surrey RCMP says an emergency response team was deployed to a home in the Fraser Heights area following a weapons call Sunday morning.

Police said the received a report of someone with a firearm in the house in the 16200 block of Glenwood Crescent N around 5:45 a.m.

Another Surrey home peppered with gunfire

The ERT was deployed to negotiate with the person inside, and the Mounties took one person into custody around 10 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed several large holes in windows in the home’s upper floor.

Trending Stories

Suspect injured by police dog following Surrey standoff, RCMP say

Police couldn’t immediately confirm whether a gun was located, and said they were waiting on a warrant to search the property.

Surrey RCMP said no one was hurt in the incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

First Surrey municipal police officers on the job
First Surrey municipal police officers on the job – Nov 30, 2021

 

